comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Insider Sells $11,764.67 in Stock

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) insider Christopher T. Wilson sold 3,491 shares of comScore stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $11,764.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
SCOR traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.33. 600,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,412. The stock has a market cap of $273.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.18. comScore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25.
comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). comScore had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. Equities research analysts predict that comScore, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on SCOR shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum started coverage on comScore in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.
comScore Company Profile
comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.
Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.