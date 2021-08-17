comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Insider Sells $11,764.67 in Stock

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) insider Christopher T. Wilson sold 3,491 shares of comScore stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $11,764.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SCOR traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.33. 600,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,412. The stock has a market cap of $273.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.18. comScore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25.

Get comScore alerts:

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). comScore had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. Equities research analysts predict that comScore, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in comScore by 3.2% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,692,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,496,000 after purchasing an additional 208,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in comScore by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,730,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,654,000 after purchasing an additional 332,954 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of comScore by 21.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,705,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,564,000 after buying an additional 652,080 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of comScore by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,190,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after buying an additional 79,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of comScore by 113.4% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,869,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,503,000 after buying an additional 1,524,968 shares during the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on SCOR shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum started coverage on comScore in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.