Conflux Network (CFX) Price Down 5.9% This Week

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Conflux Network has a market cap of $263.05 million and approximately $17.78 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 868,070,886 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

