Connectome Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last Week (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $109,393.94 and approximately $687,483.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Connectome coin can currently be purchased for $0.0904 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Connectome has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Connectome alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00058282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $380.14 or 0.00842310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00046537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00100537 BTC.

Connectome Coin Profile

Connectome is a coin. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Connectome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connectome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.