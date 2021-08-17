Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM) Insider Sells C$47,957.00 in Stock

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM) insider John Tognetti sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$47,957.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,138,588 shares in the company, valued at C$2,899,191.35.

John Tognetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, John Tognetti sold 448,000 shares of Constantine Metal Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total transaction of C$107,520.00.

Shares of CEM stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.60. 359,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,330. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.76 million and a P/E ratio of -25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.31. Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.16 and a 1 year high of C$0.67.

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd., engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Palmer project that include 340 federal mining claims and 63 state mining claims located in Alaska, the United States.

