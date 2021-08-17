ContentBox Reaches Market Cap of $3.54 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $42,342.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 12.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00012281 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $278.28 or 0.00603159 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001040 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 62.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About ContentBox

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.