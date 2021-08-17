Contrasting Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verastem and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem $88.52 million 5.45 -$67.73 million ($0.44) -6.07 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals $70,000.00 12,103.59 -$73.81 million ($2.42) -9.08

Verastem has higher revenue and earnings than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verastem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.2% of Verastem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Verastem shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Verastem and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem 0 0 4 0 3.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Verastem currently has a consensus target price of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 137.20%. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $36.25, suggesting a potential upside of 65.00%. Given Verastem’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Verastem is more favorable than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Verastem has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Verastem and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem -47.93% -35.48% -24.43% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals N/A -50.33% -46.56%

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals beats Verastem on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly. The firm is also developing other oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonists for neuroendocrine tumors and hyperinsulinism, as well as an oral nonpeptide ACTH antagonist for the treatment of Cushing’s disease. The company was founded by R. Scott Struthers, Yun-Fei Zhu and Stephen F. Betz in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

