Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.82.

NYSE:CNM opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $27.85.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

