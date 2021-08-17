Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s previous close.

CNM has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.82.

NYSE CNM opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $27.85.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

