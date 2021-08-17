Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core & Main has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CNM opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

