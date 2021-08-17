Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. Core & Main has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $27.85.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

