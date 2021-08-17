Coreto (COR) Price Tops $0.0067 on Major Exchanges

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. In the last week, Coreto has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Coreto coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Coreto has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $233,054.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00055728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00134074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00158720 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,245.75 or 1.00235839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.07 or 0.00925660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.40 or 0.07010432 BTC.

About Coreto

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Coreto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coreto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coreto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

