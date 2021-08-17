Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 3.2% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $60,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in Facebook by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook stock opened at $363.49 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $349.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.75, for a total value of $16,745,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,444,267 shares of company stock valued at $843,912,936. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

