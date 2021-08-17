COTI Price Up 28.1% Over Last Week (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. COTI has a market capitalization of $161.49 million and approximately $75.76 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, COTI has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get COTI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00055478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00134125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.32 or 0.00159686 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,860.82 or 0.99876626 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $419.97 or 0.00914629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,187.90 or 0.06942669 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. COTI’s official website is coti.io . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.