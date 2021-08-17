Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $203.33

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $203.33 and last traded at $206.44, with a volume of 2161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $210.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COUP shares. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total transaction of $42,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,478.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total transaction of $10,964,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,086,594.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,288 shares of company stock valued at $16,694,992 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Coupa Software by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,007,000 after purchasing an additional 294,073 shares during the period. Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth $3,932,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth $3,072,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth $8,912,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

