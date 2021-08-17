CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PMTS stock traded up $2.74 on Tuesday, hitting $24.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,407. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95. CPI Card Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $270.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.28.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

