Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Up 1.1% This Week

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Cream Finance has a market cap of $125.38 million and approximately $7.58 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for about $203.42 or 0.00434392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cream Finance has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00064025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00016836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.32 or 0.00935990 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00049697 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002081 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

