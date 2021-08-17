Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Core & Main (NYSE:CNM)

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $27.85.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

