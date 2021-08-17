Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Posts Earnings Results

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Cree updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.250-$-0.210 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $(0.25)-(0.21) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,971,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,180. Cree has a 1-year low of $56.39 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.23.

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

