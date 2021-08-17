Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.23.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWEGF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities upgraded Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$2.85 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

CWEGF opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $2.18.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

