Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.23.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWEGF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities upgraded Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$2.85 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

CWEGF opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $2.18.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

