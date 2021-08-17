Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 0.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cricut has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Get Cricut alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.07. Cricut has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cricut will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 237,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $6,654,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 3,317,970 shares of company stock worth $100,761,029 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cricut by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.