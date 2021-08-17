Critical Analysis: EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) & Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.1% of EOG Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of EOG Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for EOG Resources and Kosmos Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources 0 9 10 0 2.53 Kosmos Energy 0 2 5 0 2.71

EOG Resources currently has a consensus target price of $90.18, suggesting a potential upside of 35.81%. Kosmos Energy has a consensus target price of $4.34, suggesting a potential upside of 112.82%. Given Kosmos Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than EOG Resources.

Profitability

This table compares EOG Resources and Kosmos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources 14.40% 12.77% 7.28% Kosmos Energy -15.40% -37.20% -3.57%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EOG Resources and Kosmos Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources $11.03 billion 3.51 -$604.57 million $1.46 45.48 Kosmos Energy $896.20 million 0.93 -$411.59 million ($0.64) -3.19

Kosmos Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EOG Resources. Kosmos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EOG Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

EOG Resources has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kosmos Energy has a beta of 3.77, indicating that its share price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EOG Resources beats Kosmos Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. The company was founded by Brian F. Maxted on April 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

