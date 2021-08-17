Critical Analysis: Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) and Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR)

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) and Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Golden Minerals and Corvus Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Corvus Gold 0 0 3 0 3.00

Golden Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $1.15, indicating a potential upside of 145.67%. Corvus Gold has a consensus target price of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 56.93%. Given Golden Minerals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Corvus Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Minerals and Corvus Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals -68.30% -62.46% -40.73% Corvus Gold N/A -248.61% -189.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Golden Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Golden Minerals and Corvus Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals $5.64 million 13.51 -$9.09 million ($0.07) -6.69 Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$17.89 million ($0.15) -20.53

Golden Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold. Corvus Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golden Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Golden Minerals beats Corvus Gold on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico. It also holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property situated in the province of Salta, Argentina; and diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009 as a result of reorganization. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.