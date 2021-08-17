Critical Comparison: Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Square (NYSE:SQ)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Square (NYSE:SQ) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Microsoft and Square’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microsoft $168.09 billion 13.17 $61.27 billion $7.97 36.96 Square $9.50 billion 12.75 $213.10 million $0.02 13,170.00

Microsoft has higher revenue and earnings than Square. Microsoft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Square, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Microsoft has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Square has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Microsoft and Square’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microsoft 36.45% 45.76% 19.44% Square 3.60% 16.94% 3.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Microsoft and Square, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microsoft 0 2 29 1 2.97 Square 3 9 28 0 2.63

Microsoft presently has a consensus target price of $317.38, suggesting a potential upside of 7.73%. Square has a consensus target price of $267.97, suggesting a potential upside of 1.73%. Given Microsoft’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Microsoft is more favorable than Square.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.4% of Microsoft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Square shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Microsoft shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Square shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Microsoft beats Square on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions. Its Intelligent Cloud segment licenses SQL and Windows Servers, Visual Studio, System Center, and related CALs; GitHub that provides a collaboration platform and code hosting service for developers; and Azure, a cloud platform. It also offers support services and Microsoft consulting services to assist customers in developing, deploying, and managing Microsoft server and desktop solutions; and training and certification to developers and IT professionals on Microsoft products. Its More Personal Computing segment provides Windows original equipment manufacturer (OEM) licensing and other non-volume licensing of the Windows operating system; Windows Commercial, such as volume licensing of the Windows operating system, Windows cloud services, and other Windows commercial offerings; patent licensing; Windows Internet of Things; and MSN advertising. It also offers Surface, PC accessories, PCs, tablets, gaming and entertainment consoles, and other devices; Gaming, including Xbox hardware, and Xbox content and services; video games and third-party video game royalties; and Search, including Bing and Microsoft advertising. It sells its products through OEMs, distributors, and resellers; and directly through digital marketplaces, online stores, and retail stores. It has a collaboration with DXC Technology, Dynatrace, Inc., Morgan Stanley, Micro Focus, WPP plc, and iCIMS, Inc. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About Square

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions. The company also provides Square Point of Sale software; Cash App, which provides access to the financial system, allowing customers to electronically send, store, and spend money; Caviar, a food ordering platform for restaurants to offer food ordering, pickup and delivery, to their customers; and Square Capital that facilitates loans to sellers based on real-time payment and point-of-sale data. Square, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

