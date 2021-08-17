Critical Contrast: Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) and AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB)

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) and AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

87.1% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Anika Therapeutics and AIT Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 AIT Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anika Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $44.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.07%. Given Anika Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Anika Therapeutics is more favorable than AIT Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and AIT Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics $130.46 million 4.59 -$23.98 million $0.71 58.54 AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -$18.04 million ($3.01) -2.61

AIT Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anika Therapeutics. AIT Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anika Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIT Therapeutics has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and AIT Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics -9.28% -0.93% -0.69% AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -100.76%

Summary

Anika Therapeutics beats AIT Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body. It offers therapeutic products which include orthobiologics, dermal, ophthalmic, surgical, ophthalmic and veterinary. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

AIT Therapeutics Company Profile

AIT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Garden City, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.