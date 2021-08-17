Critical Contrast: Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) vs. International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC)

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) and Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for International Bancshares and Business First Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Business First Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Business First Bancshares has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.16%. Given Business First Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Business First Bancshares is more favorable than International Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.3% of International Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of Business First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of International Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Business First Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Bancshares and Business First Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Bancshares $577.59 million 4.66 $167.32 million N/A N/A Business First Bancshares $171.32 million 2.86 $29.99 million $2.05 11.65

International Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Business First Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

International Bancshares has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Business First Bancshares has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

International Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Business First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Business First Bancshares pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. International Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Business First Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares International Bancshares and Business First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Bancshares 38.40% 10.63% 1.62% Business First Bancshares 25.37% 13.64% 1.34%

Summary

International Bancshares beats Business First Bancshares on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans. It also offers other related services, such as credit cards, travelers’ checks, safety deposit, collection, notary public, escrow, drive-up and walk-up facilities and other customary banking services. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Laredo, TX.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

