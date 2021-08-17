Crowd Machine Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last Week (CMCT)

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 17th. Crowd Machine has a total market capitalization of $55,012.46 and approximately $31.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowd Machine coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crowd Machine has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00063951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00016924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $442.09 or 0.00942196 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00049675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.96 or 0.00164023 BTC.

Crowd Machine Coin Profile

Crowd Machine is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crowd Machine’s official website is crowdmachine.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

