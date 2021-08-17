Crowny Trading 74.4% Higher Over Last Week (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Crowny has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $187,080.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crowny has traded 74.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00053347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00127657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.58 or 0.00159224 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,984.15 or 1.00070516 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.13 or 0.00907911 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.39 or 0.07028287 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars.

