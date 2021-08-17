Cryptaur Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. One Cryptaur coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $71.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00059337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00016088 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.72 or 0.00901289 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00048660 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.18 or 0.00158512 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur (CPT) is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

