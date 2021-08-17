Crypterium (CRPT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $630,541.00

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Crypterium has a market cap of $13.55 million and approximately $630,541.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypterium coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypterium has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00060893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00016802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.46 or 0.00916060 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00049443 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002079 BTC.

About Crypterium

Crypterium (CRPT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 97,229,903 coins and its circulating supply is 82,232,352 coins. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium . The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

