CryptEx Price Reaches $14.65 on Exchanges (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, CryptEx has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. CryptEx has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $2,890.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for about $14.65 or 0.00032779 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,663.69 or 0.99919838 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00034087 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006767 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00075695 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000939 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00010286 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000542 BTC.

About CryptEx

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

