Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $415,739.43 and approximately $830.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto Sports Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

