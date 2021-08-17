CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Market Cap Reaches $940,177.69

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 17th. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a market cap of $940,177.69 and approximately $13,738.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded up 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00060856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00016682 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $421.08 or 0.00919448 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00049103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.34 or 0.00164517 BTC.

About CryptoBonusMiles

CBM is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

