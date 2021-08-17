Crypton (CRP) Price Up 23.6% Over Last Week

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded up 36.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, Crypton has traded up 23.6% against the dollar. Crypton has a total market capitalization of $559,428.59 and approximately $5,713.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002505 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00053216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00059227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00125642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015849 BTC.

About Crypton

CRP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 4,341,890 coins. The official website for Crypton is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

