Cryptonovae (YAE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $873,658.00

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for about $0.0309 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $873,658.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cryptonovae has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00055260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00133368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.56 or 0.00158869 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,647.33 or 0.99946537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.31 or 0.00915898 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,208.41 or 0.07024937 BTC.

Cryptonovae Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,452,944 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

