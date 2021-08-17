CryptoSoul Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,131.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $428,611.22 and approximately $1,131.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00052763 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.02 or 0.00306342 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00045319 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00008844 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00013906 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 317,272,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

