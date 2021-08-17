CryptoTask Achieves Market Capitalization of $838,975.40 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last week, CryptoTask has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoTask has a total market capitalization of $838,975.40 and $189,511.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoTask coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoTask alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00052236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00126611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.42 or 0.00150837 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,746.91 or 1.00106022 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.45 or 0.00877976 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CryptoTask

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,515,820 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTask Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTask and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.