Cubiex Achieves Market Cap of $252,898.28 (CBIX)

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Cubiex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cubiex has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. Cubiex has a total market capitalization of $252,898.28 and approximately $210.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00052603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00125882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.79 or 0.00156263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,678.23 or 1.00036809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.84 or 0.00906460 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cubiex Profile

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cubiex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cubiex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cubiex using one of the exchanges listed above.

