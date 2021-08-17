Cullman Bancorp Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on August 24th (NASDAQ:CULL)

Cullman Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:CULL) quiet period will end on Tuesday, August 24th. Cullman Bancorp had issued 4,284,375 shares in its IPO on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $42,843,750 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of CULL opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. Cullman Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

Cullman Bancorp Company Profile

Cullman Bancorp, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of financial savings services through its subsidiary. Its subsidiary business offers deposits and loans. The company is headquartered in Cullman, AL.

