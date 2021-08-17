Curve DAO Token Price Down 8% Over Last 7 Days (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.89 or 0.00004238 BTC on exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $762.48 million and approximately $243.99 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00057215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $371.85 or 0.00831882 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00046349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00100383 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,571,647,294 coins and its circulating supply is 402,542,367 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.