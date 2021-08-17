Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Director Buys $47,990.00 in Stock

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Director J Daniel Plants purchased 1,000 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $47,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

J Daniel Plants also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, J Daniel Plants purchased 1,000 shares of Cutera stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $49,990.00.

NASDAQ CUTR traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $46.95. 242,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,075. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.94. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $60.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.38 million, a P/E ratio of 130.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.71%. Research analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CUTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cutera by 629.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cutera by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Cutera by 521.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

