Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Trading 35.2% Higher This Week

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.64 million and approximately $782,637.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 35.2% higher against the dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for $776.25 or 0.01658708 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001385 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007857 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010588 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,713 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

