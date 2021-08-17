CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Issues Earnings Results

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 97.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.81%.

CTEK traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 26,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,811. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. CynergisTek has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.90.

CynergisTek Company Profile

CynergisTek, Inc engages in the provision of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services for companies. It provides these services through assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. The company was founded on September 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

