CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Issues Earnings Results

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 97.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.81%.
CTEK traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 26,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,811. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. CynergisTek has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.90.
CynergisTek Company Profile
