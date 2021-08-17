Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Shares Gap Up to $22.89

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.89, but opened at $23.56. Cytek BioSciences shares last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 848 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

