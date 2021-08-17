D7 Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

D7 Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGIF) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
DGIF stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03. D7 Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.18.
D7 Enterprises Company Profile
