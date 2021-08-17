D7 Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

D7 Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGIF) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DGIF stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03. D7 Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.18.

D7 Enterprises Company Profile

D7 Enterprises, Incengages in the provision of information technology solutions. It acquired Data Source Inc, which involves in the preservation, recovery, and optimization of legacy data. The company was founded by James R. Clark on October 21, 1996 and is headquartered in Arvada, CO.

