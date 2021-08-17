D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,092 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.81% of D8 worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of D8 by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 78,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 28,550 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of D8 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of D8 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,982,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of D8 by 1,061.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 403,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 368,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D8 by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D8 alerts:

D8 stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94. D8 Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH).

Receive News & Ratings for D8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.