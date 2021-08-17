Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.48

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.48 and last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 3520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DADA shares. increased their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $257.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DADA. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.