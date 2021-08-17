Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DFIHY opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.27. Dairy Farm International has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $24.73.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses.

