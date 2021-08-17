Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Update

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the July 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS DWAHY opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46. Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $34.48.

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter.

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of construction and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Existing Home Business, Commercial Facilities, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses. The Single-family Houses segment sells single-family residences including house and lot packages.

