Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Cut by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 1.5% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth $214,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 57.4% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $320.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,399. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.76. The stock has a market cap of $229.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $192.51 and a twelve month high of $321.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,031 shares of company stock valued at $18,130,181. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

