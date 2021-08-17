Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Decreased by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 1.5% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,031 shares of company stock worth $18,130,181 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

Shares of DHR traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,399. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $192.51 and a 1-year high of $321.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $279.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.